Paducah approves ordinance for pickleball courts, construction to start mid-May

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Paducah's City Commission approved an ordinance for an agreement to build pickleball courts at Noble Park. The contract with PCC Sports is for eight courts with amenities, lighting, shade structures, benches and sidewalks.
Paducah's Parks and Recreation Department's Director says the pickleball courts will be across from the tennis courts.
Construction will take about two months and should start in mid-May.
Below are some of the topics discussed in Tuesday night's City Commission meeting:
City Block Project Construction Update:
Site preparation began in late January following the groundbreaking celebration for the project. Paducah's City Commissioners say it will reenergize the downtown Paducah block bounded by Second Street, Broadway, Water Street, and Jefferson.
Contractor Ray Black & Son has been working on the public amenities portion of the project with recent work to demolish the former parking lot and grade the property.
Work will begin soon on underground utilities and stormwater amenities. During the summer, Ray Black & Son will complete site concrete, sidewalks, landscaping, paving and striping, and lighting. The parking lot and public amenities are expected to open to the public in late summer with the goal of opening by BBQ on the River. Also this summer, a separate contractor will begin constructing the foundation for the 81-room hotel on Jefferson Street. The hotel construction is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2024. Then, after the interior finishes are completed, there will be a grand opening in 2025. The second phase of the project is a mixed-use facility on Broadway to include residential, commercial, and retail space. Construction on the second phase is expected to begin next spring with completion in 2025.
Relocation of Dog Parks from Stuart Nelson Park to Noble Park:
The Board approved a motion authorizing the City Manager to issue a request for bids for the construction of a dog park with a small dog enclosure and a large dog enclosure at Noble Park. Prior to the motion, the Board discussed design options for the dog park which will be in an area adjacent to the Anna Baumer building and behind the amphitheatre. This area, which is similar in size to the current dog parks, has natural shade and open running space for dogs. Plus, it is secluded from Lake Montgomery and associated waterfowl. The Board looked at two options: 1) the entire dog park on the same side of the road as the Anna Baumer building and 2) the large dog enclosure near the building and the small dog enclosure across the roadway and closer to the floodwall levee. The board selected Option 2 since that layout moves the dog parks away from the building which would allow the Anna Baumer building to be used for rentals. The next steps will be to complete the design and construction documents with the goal of opening the dog parks at Noble Park before the closure of the existing dog parks at Stuart Nelson Park. The access road into the area also will be improved.