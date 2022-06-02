Package of new laws aim to prevent overdoses and provide accessible treatments in Illinois

(WSIL) -- New laws in Illinois aim to prevent overdoses and provide easily accessible treatments. Governor Pritzker signed the package of legislation Thursday.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, in 2021, there were 3,013 deaths due to opioid overdose in Illinois, a 2.3% increase from 2020 and a 35.8% increase from 2019.
Under Senate Bill 2535, pharmacists and those who prescribe opioids are required to inform patients of the addictive nature of the drugs and that the patient has the option to receive an opioid antagonist if they wish. This legislation is effective January 1, 2023.
House Bill 4408 prohibits insurers and Medicaid from charging a copay for the treatment, which is often expensive and inaccessible. This legislation is effective January 1, 2024.
Senate Bill 2565 allows circuit courts to implement drug-court treatment programs. The courts will also include additional harm-reduction services and allow a state’s attorney to file motions to vacate and expunge convictions and records to people who successfully complete these programs. This legislation is effective immediately.
House Bill 4556 expands access for pharmacists and other health care professionals to distribute fentanyl testing strips to help reduce opioid overdoses and ensures the supplies can be stored without fear of prosecution in a licensed pharmacy, hospital, or other health care facility. This legislation is effective immediately.