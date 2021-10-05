P.A.W.S. Adoption Center: Olivia is looking for a 'Furever Home'

ANNA (WSIL) -- Meet Olivia, a 9 year old rat terrier mix, looking for her 'Furever Home'.
"Her mom was very sad to give her up but she got very very sick. In fact her daughter had to bring her because she was too sick to bring her back. So, yeah she's a good girl. She loved her to pieces, said she couldn't have asked for a better dog," explains Karee Sweitzer, Facility Manager at P.A.W.S. Adoption Center.
Olivia was a previous P.A.W.S. Adoption Center resident but due to unforeseen circumstances she finds herself back at the shelter.
"I really think she'd fit in real well with just about anybody. I don't know about really tiny kids. I really don't know. They haven't had any experience with any really little kids but she seems to do well with just about everybody. She's really friendly," says Sweitzer.
Sweitzer says while she can't make any promises, Olivia seems to be partially trained. "I truly believe she's house trained. I can't guarantee that but I believe she is. She's been back for about a week and a half and she's had not one single accident in her run back there. She loves other dogs."
Sweitzer says Olivia is a little overweight but a regular feeding schedule and some play time with help.
"She's just a really good little dog that just needs a forever home, to be able to sit on the couch, and live her life out, and have somebody love her so she can love them back. She's got a lot of love to give. She's a good girl."
Olivia is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all vaccinations.
If you're interested in meeting or adopting Olivia, click here for more information.