P.A.W.S. Adoption Center is holding pecan fundraiser

ANNA (WSIL) -- If you can't adopt but you want to help with an animal shelter here's your chance.
P.A.W.S. Adoption Center has a fundraiser. They're selling pecans. They're perfect for the holidays, or if you have a knack for baking. The shelter is taking orders throughout the end of the month and all of the money goes back to the animals.
"Anyway to help support us is always appreciated because these babies deserve so much. So many of them have been through so much before they ever get here and they deserve that second chance. Until they can find that forever home, this is it. It's a pretty good place to be and they seem to enjoy it pretty much but it takes a lot to take care of them and we're happy to do it," says Facility Manager Karee Sweitzer.
If you want to order a bag you can contact the shelter. Your order should get to you just in time for Thanksgiving.