Overnight storms cause damage in KY

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Storms rolled through the region overnight producing winds powerful enough to cause some damage in western Kentucky.
There were reports of wind and hail across the tri-state area. Hail reports range from pea size to golf ball size.
Winds were also reportedly did damage in areas, including in Ballard County where trees were uprooted, branches broken and some small structural damage as well.
The National Weather Service is surveying a weak probable tornado that may have swept through the northeast portion of Ballard County.