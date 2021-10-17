Overnight fire breaks out at Carterville storage facility

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- First responders were out in Carterville trying to put out a fire at a storage facility.
News 3 arrived to Amazon Storage Facility on Pin Oak Drive shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
At least a dozen first responder vehicles, both firefighters and police, were at the scene. Smoke could be seen rising from the middle set of storage units at the facility. Signs of flames could also be seen.
So far there are no details into how the fire started. Stick with News 3 for updates on this story.