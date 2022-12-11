Overcast Sunday, some sun possible tomorrow before another widespread rain chance

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another gray day for the region with overcast skies and chilly temperatures in the low 40s. We are staying dry today which is a nice change of pace for many.
Into tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 30s with clouds sticking around.
Tomorrow will be the best chance of seeing some sunshine until the end of the work week. Skies will begin clearing some by lunch time. Even so, temperatures are still cool with highs in the low 40s.
Thanks to a large storm system, we're still on track to see widespread showers in the second half of Tuesday but similar to the Tuesday system we saw two weeks ago, the worst should stay off to our south. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the risk over Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.
We'll pick up an inch to an inch and a half of rain for most of us, which should be fairly beneficial since we're still dealing with drought. Thunder and lightning are also possible, along with gusty winds thanks to a pressure gradient.
Showers will likely linger into Wednesday morning before coming to an end.
In the wake of the rain, much colder air will spill in through the remainder of the week.