OVC champs Murray State seeded seventh in NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WSIL) -- By virtue of their conference tournament win, the Murray State Racers Men's basketball team knew they would be dancing on selection Sunday.
The only questions were where and against who.
Both those questions were answered Sunday night as the field of 68 is set to crown a national champion
Murray State was slotted as a No. 7 seed and will face 10th-seed University of San Francisco in the opening round. The two teams will match-up on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Murray State cemented its position in the tournament with a resounding 71-67 win over Morehead State to win the Ohio Valley Conference tournament title on March 5.