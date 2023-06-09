Our next storm system could impact weekend plans

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been another very nice day across the region. We've seen plenty of sunshine with seasonable temperatures. Temperatures have climbed into the low to mid 80s.
If you have plans to be out this evening, it will stay pleasant. Mostly clear skies will persist through the overnight, with more cool temperatures. Overnight lows will dip back into the mid 50s.
Saturday will be a mostly dry day, ahead of our next storm system. However, it will also be a bit warmer. High temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s. An isolated chance for storms is possible by the evening, but most should stay dry until Sunday.
By Sunday morning a few showers and thunderstorms are likely, with the best chances expected to arrive by the afternoon and evening. These will move in along a cold front, and a few could be strong. If you have plans to be outdoors, keep an eye on the radar. The main hazards would be strong winds, hail and lightning.
Much cooler air will settle in behind the front, making for a cool start to next week.