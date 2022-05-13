OSHA violations against Continental Tire Plant

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says three employees were hurt at Continental Tire Plant In Mount Vernon.
OSHA says it happened on two consecutive days in November 2021. In the first incident, OSHA says an employee was trying to unjam a machine and had three of their fingers amputated.
They say the next day, another employee suffered serious burns and had to be taken to the hospital and another employee suffered a concussion.
OSHA says these incidents happened because the employees were working in a facility with, "Deficient safety procedures for energy control, combustible dust preventative engineering, housekeeping, personal protective equipment, emergency egress routes and hazard communication."
Continental Tire faces $341,866 in proposed fines.
You can read the full report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration here: