Oscar Mayer is selling "bologna" face mask

(CNN) -- Remember biting into your bologna to make eye holes and a mouth...then putting it on your face as a mask?
No? Apparently some kids do this, at least Oscar Mayer thinks so. That's why the company is making a skin care mask that resembles a slice of the luncheon meat.
It's not actually bologna, instead it's made with witch hazel botanicals and seaweed-derived ingredients.
Oscar Mayer admits the limited edition mask is a cheeky attempt to "Playfully subvert" the beauty category.
You can get one on Amazon for $5 while supplies last.
Sorry folks, they're not edible and some with a warning indicating they shouldn't be eaten. You know someone would have tried.