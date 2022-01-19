 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Light wintry mix this afternoon and early evening with icy
roads possible...

A cold front is moving through the Quad State today, which will
result in a precipitation change from rain to snow. Hazardous
travel conditions are likely as wintry precipitation is falling,
continuing after dark with potential freezing of roads. Use
caution, as hazardous road conditions can be difficult to see,
especially after dark.

Near the I-64 corridor, the change to snow will be in the early
afternoon, with snow exiting the area in the early evening. Snow
accumulations will generally be less than half an inch. Roads
could become slippery as snow is falling and some icing of road
surfaces is possible after dark as temperatures continue to fall.

For Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois, the switch to snow
will occur during the afternoon, with the possibility of an hour
of sleet or freezing rain during the transition. Snow exits the
area late in the evening. Snow accumulations up to an inch are
possible. Plan on slippery road conditions, with freezing of
residual moisture causing icing of roads after dark as
temperatures continue to fall.

Oscar Mayer is selling "bologna" face mask

bologna face mask

(CNN) -- Remember biting into your bologna to make eye holes and a mouth...then putting it on your face as a mask?

No? Apparently some kids do this, at least Oscar Mayer thinks so. That's why the company is making a skin care mask that resembles a slice of the luncheon meat. 

It's not actually bologna, instead it's made with witch hazel botanicals and seaweed-derived ingredients. 

Oscar Mayer admits the limited edition mask is a cheeky attempt to "Playfully subvert" the beauty category. 

You can get one on Amazon for $5 while supplies last. 

Sorry folks, they're not edible and some with a warning indicating they shouldn't be eaten. You know someone would have tried. 

