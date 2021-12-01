You are the owner of this article.
Organizers prepare for Santa in the Park

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you're ready to see Santa, get some treats and in need of clothes for boys and girls Saturday is the Annual Santa in the Park.

This program started almost 20 years ago and it's hosted by the African American Museum.

It was created to bring a Black Santa to the community and he would visit different parks in Carbondale.

Because of Covid, it's going to be at the University Mall's west parking lot.

"It's a big deal because it has been in existence for a very long time. And with the pandemic, there are so many children and parents that do not have a lot of things that they are accustomed to," said African American Museum board co-founder and president, Corene McDaniel.

This year they'll be giving away new shoes, hats, gloves and scarves.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

