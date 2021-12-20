Organizers gear up for Operation Christmas in Mayfield, Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- The tornado that tore through Mayfield, Kentucky destroyed a lot. But it couldn't cancel Christmas.
Organizers are preparing for Operation Christmas to bring some holiday cheer.
On Tuesday, dozens of volunteers will make their way through town to distribute a 4-day supply of food and water, gift cards, supplies and toys for children
Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan said in a statement "Our families need this push to get through Christmas."
The Operation Christmas Tuesday Event will also give workers who have been providing supplies to tornado victims a chance to take a short break to spend some time with their own families.
"It has been really gratifying to see that there are people out there that want to make sure the kids in Mayfield and Graves County get a very merry Christmas," said Keith Todd, PIO for Mayfield Graves County Region EOC.
Todd also says at least 70,000 toys have been donated and gift cards are strongly encouraged right now and they can be can be mailed or shipped to the Graves County Health Department.
The Operation Christmas event starts at 10 Tuesday morning and Todd says they expect to finish around 4:30 p.m.