 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Isolated gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible with showers and
isolated thunderstorms through sunset...

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible in and near rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms through sunset.

These wind gusts will also bring cooler air down with the rain,
pushing temperatures from the lower 60s into the lower 50s.

These wind gusts may toss around any items left unsecured
outdoors.

As the evening progresses, the impact of any wind gusts due to the
rain will be lessened.

Organizers gear up for LCpl. J. Kyle Price Memorial Ride Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- The 16th annual Lance Corporal J. Kyle Price Memorial Ride is set to take place Saturday. 

April 23 is the day Kyle would have turned 36-years-old. LCpl. Price died while serving in Iraq in 2005.

The ride starts at Roadhouse Harley Davidson in Mt. Vernon. It's one of the biggest fundraising events for the Price Memorial Foundation. 

The group gives away close to $3,500 a year in scholarships. 

LCpl. Price's mother says the amount of support people have shown is amazing. 

"The first few years it was truly a memorial ride and it was about losing Kyle. And now it has become, a celebration and so much fun for the things that he has inspired us to do in his name and honor," said Cheryl-Price Hunsell.

The family says all vehicles are welcome to participate. 

Click here for information about how to register and details of Saturday's event. 

Tags

Recommended for you