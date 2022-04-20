Organizers gear up for LCpl. J. Kyle Price Memorial Ride Saturday

(WSIL) -- The 16th annual Lance Corporal J. Kyle Price Memorial Ride is set to take place Saturday.
April 23 is the day Kyle would have turned 36-years-old. LCpl. Price died while serving in Iraq in 2005.
The ride starts at Roadhouse Harley Davidson in Mt. Vernon. It's one of the biggest fundraising events for the Price Memorial Foundation.
The group gives away close to $3,500 a year in scholarships.
LCpl. Price's mother says the amount of support people have shown is amazing.
"The first few years it was truly a memorial ride and it was about losing Kyle. And now it has become, a celebration and so much fun for the things that he has inspired us to do in his name and honor," said Cheryl-Price Hunsell.
The family says all vehicles are welcome to participate.
