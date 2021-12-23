Operation BBQ relief provides Christmas meals in Mayfield

MAYFIELD (WSIL)---Operation BBQ Relief will provide more than 14,000 meals to families affected by the Kentucky tornadoes.
The nonprofit was at at Lowes in Mayfield on Thursday.
They gave out buildable toys and ham, sides, rolls and pie.
Organizers said they like being able to help provide comfort to those affected by disaster.
"Our barbecue is really about providing comfort food, and it's generally a lot more than a pulled pork sandwich. It's really about people knowing that people are thinking about them, they're loved, and the community is not forgotten," said co-founder Stan Hays.
Operation BBQ relief will also have a Christmas Day dinner at Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield.
They will have dinners and presents.