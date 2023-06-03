One teen arrested, three on the loose after ramming into police cars during chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- One teen has been arrested after a runaway vehicle purposefully struck multiple police cars.
Information on the police chase comes courtesy of a press release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
On Friday, June 2 at around 8 a.m., police had received reports of a stolen car from the 300 Block of N. Sprigg. The officer who had received the report entered the car into the FLOCK system.
At about 1:25 p.m., the FLOCK program alerted police the car was currently in Cape. Police tracked down the car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop and proceeded to flee from the police. As the chase ensued, the driver intentionally rammed into a police car.
Eventually, the car veered into a parking lot near the intersection of William and Ellis in an attempt to swerve back onto a roadway, striking another police car. Police at the scene were able to block the suspect from escaping, and several people in the car, all who are believed to be teens, fled from the vehicle. Officers were able to arrest one and take them into custody.
The other three occupants of the car have not been apprehended at the time of this writing. Evidence was collected at the scene, and the investigation is active and ongoing.