One suspect arrested, one officer injured during chase in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A chase in Carbondale left one officer with minor injuries and one suspect in custody.
Carbondale police say just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on West Main Street.
During the stop, officers observed 28-year-old Rashaad Barr in possession of a handgun. When the officer directed Barr to show his hands, the driver fled from the stop.
Officers pursued the vehicle and the driver eventually stopped on West Pinewood Drive near West Alveria Drive. All three people inside the vehicle fled from police.
After a brief foot chase, Barr was arrested. The other two people were not located.
During the investigation, officers recovered a handgun and illegal drugs discarded by the suspects.
During the search for the suspects, two Carbondale Police Department vehicles collided causing minor injuries to an officer and damage to the vehicles.
Barr was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer.