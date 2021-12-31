You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64 and
all of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

One suspect arrested in Bradley Officer's death, one suspect still wanted

  • Updated
  • 0
bradley officer shooting suspects

UPDATE: 12:05 P.M.

Illinois State Police say around 9 a.m. officials confirmed Darius Sullivan was in police custody. Arrangements are being made to transport Sullivan back to Kankakee County.

ISP encourages the public to continue to contact us with any information on the whereabouts of Xandria A. Harris, 26-year-old female of Bradley, IL, or any information regarding this incident.  You can call the ISP at 815-698-2672 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.

ORIGINAL STORY

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are still searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that left one police officer dead and another critically wounded. 

Illinois State Police say Bradley Police Officers responded to a hotel for a noise complaint. While investigating the report, officers began talking to two people inside the hotel. 

During the interaction, Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and officer Tyler Bailey were shot at. Sergeant Rittmanic and Officer Bailey were both struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital. Sergeant Rittmanix later died from her injuries and Officer Bailey is still in critical condition. 

Arrest warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Darius Sullivan and 26-year-old Xandria Harris.

If you know the whereabouts of either suspect, call the ISP at 815-698-2315.

“The senseless harm and killing of two more Illinois police officers bring great sorrow to our agency and to the family, friends, and brothers and sisters of the Bradley Police Department,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.   “The Illinois State Police will use every resource at its disposal to ensure the individuals responsible are brought to justice,” concluded Kelly.

 

