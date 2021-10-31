You are the owner of this article.
One shot in Marion, searching for person of interest

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Police officers are searching for a person of interest after a Halloween Eve shooting that left one person injured. 

Officers responded to the 800 Block of Jodi Lane to a “shots fired” call on Saturday, October 30th.  Upon arrival, authorities discovered one male victim had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Their investigation found that at around 1:30 P.M. an altercation occurred where a 29-year-old white male was shot in the leg/groin area.

Witnesses transported the victim to Heartland Regional Medical Center and was then airlifted to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

The suspect fled the area in a dark, four-door vehicle that was later located in Herrin, IL.

Braden D. Whitecotton, of Herrin,  is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning involving the altercation. He's described as the following: 

  • White male
  • 23 years of age
  • 6’0”
  • Brown hair, green eyes

The last known location for Whitecotton was in the area of Little Grassy Rd/Prison Road. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124. Please do not approach Whitecotton.

This investigation is ongoing.