One shot in Marion, searching for person of interest

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Police officers are searching for a person of interest after a Halloween Eve shooting that left one person injured.
Officers responded to the 800 Block of Jodi Lane to a “shots fired” call on Saturday, October 30th. Upon arrival, authorities discovered one male victim had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.
Their investigation found that at around 1:30 P.M. an altercation occurred where a 29-year-old white male was shot in the leg/groin area.
Witnesses transported the victim to Heartland Regional Medical Center and was then airlifted to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
The suspect fled the area in a dark, four-door vehicle that was later located in Herrin, IL.
Braden D. Whitecotton, of Herrin, is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning involving the altercation. He's described as the following:
- White male
- 23 years of age
- 6’0”
- Brown hair, green eyes
The last known location for Whitecotton was in the area of Little Grassy Rd/Prison Road. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124. Please do not approach Whitecotton.
This investigation is ongoing.