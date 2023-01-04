One person taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Deputies respond to a crash that happened in the 1700 block of Oaks Road Wednesday morning.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle that crashed after 8 a.m.
After an initial investigation, authorities said Whittney Stangel, 29, of Paducah, was driving a 2001 Ford Focus with Raymond Stangel, 36, in a passenger seat.
The vehicle lost control along a sharp curve in the road, crossed the center line, and then crashed into a utility pole.
After the impact, the vehicle then flipped onto its side with power lines laying on top of the car.
Both occupants were able to get out of the vehicle without any additional assistance.
Whitney Stangel did receive an injury and was taken to Lourdes hospital for treatment.
Paducah Power was able to replace the downed utility pole.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Reidland-Farley Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, Vanzant’s Towing, Paducah Power Company, and McCracken County DES.