One person shot, multiple 911 calls to Club 262 Saturday morning

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- One person was shot and hurt at Club 262 in Carterville, Illinois, early Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to the bar and club around 3:38 a.m. They say they had multiple 911 calls and when they got to the scene there was a large crowd present. They say almost 30 rounds of multi caliber weapons hit nearby buildings, four vehicles and a 29-year-old male who had been shot in the chest.
Police say he was taken to the hospital then had to be transported to a trauma center where he is expected to recover.
"While I certainly support local business, I cannot turn a blind eye to the threat to public safety that is occurring," says Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich. "I would be remiss not to classify this establishment as a nuisance."
The Sheriff's Department says law enforcement has responded to 43 calls at Club 262 in the past two years. Five of those reports of shots fired. The other calls have been for large crowds, fights, unlicensed liquor sales, noise complaints and other disturbances.
The Sheriff's Department goes on to say they performed a search warrant at Club 262 and say they have found evidence that leads them to believe an unlicensed liquor establishment is being operated with a full bar, point of sale system and cover charge.
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich released a statement:
"This appears to be an unlicensed and unregulated establishment that continues to defy legal obligations required to operate. Further, I have warned this establishment in the past that the large crowds, lack of adequate security, repetition of illegal activity and the unlicensed alcoholic beverages being consumed on the premises were likely going to contribute to someone getting hurt. I am not aware of any other business in Williamson County where large crowds combined with numerous calls for service regarding disturbances and shots fired are occurring. The residents of Williamson County have made it to clear to me that they are not okay with this activity. It is remarkable given the volume of gunfire, combined with the large number of patrons, that more victims were not struck in this parking lot."
The Williamson County Sheriff's Department is still investigating and criminal charges are anticipated.