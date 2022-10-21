One person killed, two injured in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person has died and two other were injured in a Randolph County crash.
It happened around 3:30 Thursday afternoon on Route 150, west of Briarhill Road in between Chester and Bremen.
Illinois State Police say a car and a truck were traveling east, when the truck slowed down due to a truck ahead trying to make a turn. The car didn't reduce their speed and hit the truck. The truck was then pushed into the path of another car coming west.
The driver of the third vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. That driver has been identified as a 63-year-old woman from Mascoutah.
The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Jared Bargman of Chester, and the driver of the first car, 33-year-old Robert Appel of Sparta, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.