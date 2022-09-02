 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person killed in Saline County crash

  • 0
crash
By adwpadmin

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person has died after a crash in Saline County involving multiple vehicles. 

Illinois State Police responded to a 4 vehicle crash on US Route 45 in Harrisburg Thursday around 4:45 p.m.

Police say a bucket truck was traveling south, when for unknown reasons the driver swerved into the northbound lane, sideswiped two vehicles and struck a truck head on.

The driver of the bucket truck, 50-year-old Michael Woolley of Forney, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the other truck, 34-year-old Tony King of Franklin, Indiana, was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other two drivers were uninjured. 