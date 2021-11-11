You have permission to edit this article.
One person killed in motorcycle vs semi crash

By Jeff Weinrich

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- One person died during a crash that involved a semi-truck and a motorcycle Wednesday. 

Cape Girardeau officers responded to a crash on Independence at S. Broadview around 11:40 a.m.

Officers learned a motorcycle had been traveling west and struck a semi as the truck was turning east onto Independence. 

The driver of the motorcycle, 36-year-old Michael Brown of Cape Girardeau, died from his injuries. 

Brown's passenger, an adult female from Cape Girardeau, was transported to a local hospital and was later transported to a St. Louis hospital due to the extent of her injuries.

