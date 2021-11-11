One person killed in motorcycle vs semi crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- One person died during a crash that involved a semi-truck and a motorcycle Wednesday.
Cape Girardeau officers responded to a crash on Independence at S. Broadview around 11:40 a.m.
Officers learned a motorcycle had been traveling west and struck a semi as the truck was turning east onto Independence.
The driver of the motorcycle, 36-year-old Michael Brown of Cape Girardeau, died from his injuries.
Brown's passenger, an adult female from Cape Girardeau, was transported to a local hospital and was later transported to a St. Louis hospital due to the extent of her injuries.