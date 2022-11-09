 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person killed in Graves County farm accident

  • 0
Ambulance, crash, emergency
By adwpadmin

GRAVES COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person was killed in a farming accident in Graves County, Kentucky. 

On Tuesday night, around 10:30 p.m., emergency workers responded to Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County for an accident involving heavy machinery. 

The Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey was found by a neighbor dead in a field under a bulldozer. 

It was determined Diel was working on the dozer when it rolled backwards and onto him. 

The incident is still under investigation, but has been deemed an accident. 