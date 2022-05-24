 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person killed in Cape Girardeau shooting, suspect in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
police, crime
By Kenzie Dillow

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- One person has died after a shooting in Cape Girardeau. 

On Monday, around 7:10 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of S. Spring for a shots fired call. When they arrived, officers located two injured victims. 

Hezekiah L. Cain

Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. 

The Cape Girardeau County Coroner says one of those victims has died and an autopsy will be later this week. 

Hezekiah L. Cain, 29, was formally charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on a $100,000 bond. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Tags

Recommended for you