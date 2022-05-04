One person killed after vehicle crashes into water

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a small body of water Wednesday morning.
On May 4, 2022 Jackson County deputies responded to a 911 call about a crash near Ragweed Lane in Grand Tower.
The vehicle traveled through a field and into a small body of water. The passenger was able to escape from the vehicle and ran to a nearby home for help.
Fire crews requested a boat and dive team. They located the vehicle and it was removed from the water.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
The accident is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.