One person injured, three arrested after Carbondale armed robbery

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Three people are in custody after an armed robbery left one person injured.
Carbondale Police responded to the 700 block of East Main Street for an injured person around 12:40 a.m. on April 14, 2022.
Police learned the victim was injured as a result of an armed robbery during a pre-arranged drug transaction. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspects as Donatela D. Sommesi, age 20 of Carbondale, Miquail Langston, 20 of Carbondale and Christopher T. Whitehead, 19 of Carbondale.
Sommesi, Langston and Whitehead were arrested for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Battery and incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.