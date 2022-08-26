One person injured, suspect in custody after McCracken County shooting

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday in McCracken County.
Around 11:15 a.m. deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive in West Paducah for a possible shooting or shots fired.
When deputies arrived on scene, they learned a man had been shot and taken by family members to a local hospital. Deputies went to the hospital and found a 33-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. The victim was later flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.
Deputies discovered a domestic/family dispute took place, which led to the shooting.
Deputies located and arrested 50-year-old Anthony Copeland, of Smyrna, Tennessee. He was lodged at the McCracken County Jail on an assault charge.