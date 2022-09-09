 Skip to main content
One person injured, suspect arrested after altercation outside Marion bar

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion police say a man was injured after an altercation Thursday. 

In the early morning hours of September 8, officers responded to America's Best Value Inn/Heartland Sports Bar for a report of shots fired. 

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the grass bleeding profusely from the head and a handgun lying on the ground nearby.

The victim, Steven Sheets of Muncie, Indiana, was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, then to Barnes-Jewish in St. Louis.

Police then arrested 34-year-old David Jennings of Benton for aggravated battery. Jennings was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

After investigating, police learned during the altercation, a weapon was discharged but no one was struck. 

