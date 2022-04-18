One person injured, one arrested in Saturday Paducah shooting

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A McCracken County man was arrested after he shot another man during an altercation early Saturday morning.
Paducah police were called to a home at 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Elmdale Road. A 50-year-old victim told police he got into a physical altercation with Hunter M. Smith at a friend's apartment and Smith shot him in the abdomen.
Smith was interview and said he had a gun in his hand while fighting with the victim. He said the gun went off and he accidently shot him.
The victim was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment, then transferred out of state.
Smith was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault and booked in the McCracken County jail.