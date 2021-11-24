One person injured in Marion stabbing; suspect arrested

MARION (WSIL) -- A man was injured after being stabbed in Marion.
Marion Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1700 block of N. Russell Street on Tuesday. Officers found a man with multiple injuries.
He was taken to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening stab wounds.
Marion police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Antonio Brown of Marion. He was located and arrested a short distance from the scene.
He is being held in the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.