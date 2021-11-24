You are the owner of this article.
One person injured in Marion stabbing; suspect arrested

Antonio Brown

MARION (WSIL) -- A man was injured after being stabbed in Marion.

Marion Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1700 block of N. Russell Street on Tuesday. Officers found a man with multiple injuries. 

He was taken to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening stab wounds. 

Marion police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Antonio Brown of Marion. He was located and arrested a short distance from the scene. 

He is being held in the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance. 

