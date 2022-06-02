One person injured in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person.
Around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday police responded to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police later located the victim's crashed vehicle in the 200 bloc of North Marion Street and a debris trail leading to the 200 block of North Wall Street.
The victim was treated and released.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.