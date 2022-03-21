One person injured in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police are investigating a weekend shooting.
On Sunday, March 20, around 3 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of East Main Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim and began life-saving aid.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service responded and drove the victim to Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Officers learned the suspect fired several shots at the victim and then fled on food. The suspect was described as a younger black man, approximately 5'10" tall, wearing a red or maroon hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).