One person injured in Alto Pass crash

(WSIL) — One person is injured during a crash in Alto Pass Friday night. 

Illinois State Police say one vehicle was involved in the crash in Skyline Drive. The driver was taken to Union County Hospital for injuries. 

No other details were provided. 

