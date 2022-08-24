One person dies in crash on I-57 near Anna in Union County, Illinois

UNION COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Two people were killed in a crash involving two semis on I-57 near Anna in Union County Wednesday.
It happened northbound at milepost 32. Police say one of the vehicles was driving north and hit the trailer on another car. The drivers were not hurt, the passenger in the second car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified him as 42-year-old Mohamud Hassan Dacar of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Northbound lanes of I-57 were closed and re-opened Wednesday afternoon at 2:20 p.m.
