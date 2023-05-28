One person dead in officer-involved shooting

O'FALLON, IL (WSIL) -- An on-foot police chase results in one death Sunday afternoon.
Information on the incident comes courtesy of a press release from the Illinois State Police (ISP).
On Sunday, May 28 at around 1:34 p.m., O'Fallon and Fairview Heights police attempted to stop a car that was wanted in connection with a previous felony offense at the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Old Collinsville Road.
During the traffic stop, the suspect vacated the car and fled from police with a loaded gun. The suspect fired at police as they fled, and officers at the scene returned fire. the driver proceeded to flee about 100 yards before he was discovered with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead. No officers were injured in the incident.
The investigation is active and ongoing.