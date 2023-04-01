 Skip to main content
One person dead after crashing car into tree in Makanda

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- One person is dead after crashing their Ford F-250 into a tree and getting ejected from the vehicle.

Information on the fatal crash comes from a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, April 1 at around 10:27 a.m. officers from the Sheriff's Office responded to US Highway 51, just north of Rifle Range Road in Makanda, after receiving a call about a truck that struck a tree and is on fire. The fire spread from the crashed vehicle and spread to the surrounding trees and foliage.

The driver was found a short distance away from the truck and was announced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, officers determined that the driver was traveling northbound on US Highway 51 in a white Ford F-250. For an undetermined reason, the driver left the roadway to the right, drove down an embankment, and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, which caused the driver to be ejected from the Ford upon impact. 

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

