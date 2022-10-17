One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather conditions anticipated today...

.|Strong northwest winds bringing in even drier air behind
a cold front are expected to combine to produce enhanced fire
danger conditions today. Fuels remain very dry amid the ongoing
drought and conditions are expected to be very favorable for brush
and wildfires spread this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
Gusty winds and low relative humidity FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 014, 015, 018, 075, 076,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086,
086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080,
081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, and 094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, and
087.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008,
009, 014, 015, and 018.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind at 15-18 mph from the northwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum RH falling to 23 to 26 percent this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian

  • 0
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian

One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago.

The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the Florida lottery said in a release. Residents in Fort Myers are still sorting through the damage in the area after Ian made landfall on September 28.

The other winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, California, the California Lottery said in a tweet. The winners will split the prize of $494 million dollars.

The area around the 7-Eleven in Fort Myers was affected by the hurricane, according to CNN's Carlos Suarez who reported from the area after the storm made landfall.

A powerful Category 4 storm, Ian left more than 100 people dead in Florida and devastated neighborhoods along the state's west coast as well as inland cities -- including Orlando. But the area around Fort Myers was hardest hit. Fort Myers Beach saw "total devastation," Fort Myers Beach Town Council Member Dan Allers said afterward.

Lee County, home of Fort Myers, recorded more than 50 storm deaths, according to local officials. Ian is expected to be the most expensive storm in Florida's history.

The Florida winner has 180 days to make a claim on the prize. Winners in Florida cannot remain anonymous, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers for the October 14 Mega Millions drawing were 09-22-26-41-44 and the Mega Ball was 19.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

