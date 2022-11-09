One more warm day ahead of a major cool down

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a beautiful day of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. Afternoon highs broke records in many locations, climbing up into the 80s. Enjoy the warmth while it's here because it's about to feel a lot more like November.
We have one more warm and sunny day ahead of us Thursday. It'll be a great day to finish up any outdoor chores, before the cold settles in. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler, but still above average, topping out in the 70s.
The changes begin Friday. A major cold front will move through Friday morning. An isolated shower or two can't be ruled out, but most will remain dry. Behind the front MUCH colder air will settle into the region.
Temperatures will drop into the 40s throughout the day Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday will be cold, with highs in the low 40s and lows near 20 degrees. Wind chills Sunday morning could even dip into the teens.
Time to break out the winter clothes, next week continues to look cold.