One more nice day ahead of a big cool down and snow

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Mild temperatures and sunshine stick will around Thursday but winter weather returns Friday.
Mostly clear skies will continue through the afternoon and into the evening. A few more clouds will build in overnight but overall it will stay quiet. Low temperatures will be chilly, dipping back into the 30s by morning.
Thursday will be another nice day for errands and getting outside. We will see some more sunshine, with high temperatures climbing back into the 50s.
A blast of cold air and winter weather will arrive Friday. By Friday afternoon snow will begin moving through the region. While this is not expected to be a major winter storm, light accumulations are likely. On average a trace to 2 inches of snow is expected, mostly sticking on elevated surfaces. Slick roads also will be possible Friday night and into Saturday morning. Stay safe.