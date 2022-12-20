 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

One more mild day, winter storms moves in Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We have one more quiet day ahead of us. If you still need to run errands ahead of the holiday, tonight and Wednesday are your best bet. Mostly cloudy skies are around Wednesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. 

However, on Thursday our winter storm will begin moving into the region. As our next storm system tracks into the Midwest, light rain will be possible Thursday morning, with temperatures in the low 40s ahead of the front. Don't let that fool you.

By the early afternoon a very strong Arctic front will race across the region. This will change the rain to snow, and drop temperatures QUICKLY. Winds will also increase gusting between 30 and 40 mph. This will lead to blowing snow, limiting visibilities on top of already slick roads.

Accumulations are likely to still fluctuate. Current thinking is 1" to 3" through the southern half of the area and 2" to 4" through the northern half. This could still change. No matter how much snow you receive, roads will likely be very slick. Flash freezing will also be something to watch out for, thanks to the rain. 

Temperatures and wind chills will be dangerously low by Friday. Wind chills are expected to dip to near 20 BELOW zero, with temperatures near zero. This can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in under 30 minutes. 

Temperatures will remain well below freezing through the weekend with Saturday and Sunday mornings in the single digits and afternoons only in the teens and lower 20s.

Travel is not advised locally from late Thursday afternoon through Friday. The weekend is likely to still have some travel impacts, especially for people heading north where even more snow is expected.

