Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon to 9 PM
CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

One more mild day before snow & brutal temperatures arrive tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Happy first day of winter! It's a fairly mild day with overcast skies and highs in upper 30s/lower 40s. Today will feel like a tropical getaway compared to the rest of the week. 

hourly

This evening and tonight will be fairly quiet with low temperatures dipping into the mid 30s, calm winds, and cloudy skies. 

cold front timing

Waking up tomorrow morning we shouldn't see any cause for concern yet. The timing of the cold front for SEMO will be around mid-morning, then becoming a bit later for the rest of us through the afternoon. Precipitation is expected to begin as rain, but then switch to snow once that cooler air arrives. 

By noon, the cold front will be moving through southwest Illinois and parts of southeast Missouri, approaching a line from Mt. Vernon to Murphysboro to Patton, Missouri. By 2 p.m. the cold front will be cross the Ohio River and tracking into Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel.

snow

The heaviest snow will likely fall between 2 PM and 8 PM Thursday afternoon and evening. With strong winds expected, near whiteout conditions are possible at times. Travel could be impacted significantly. It's important to not get too caught up in snow totals when temperatures/wind chills will be a large threat. 

Snow will wrap up quickly Thursday evening, but the effects will continue to be felt. Bitterly cold air spills in behind the cold front with temperatures plummeting from the lower 40s Thursday morning, to the single digits by Thursday evening.

wind chills

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued Thursday evening and Friday morning for the first time since January 2014. Wind chills Thursday night and Friday morning may approach -30 in parts of southern Illinois. Wind chills will remain below zero Friday and at least through Saturday morning.

Due to the cold temperatures, the strong winds, and the fluffy nature of the snow, travel could remain difficult in some locations for several days. We also have a Winter Weather Advisory in place tomorrow between noon and 9 PM due to those conditions. 

