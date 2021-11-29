One man in custody and another wanted following Zeigler assault

ZEIGLER (WSIL)---A man had to be airlifted after an assault in Zeigler early Sunday morning.
By Monday, one man is in custody and the other has a warrant for his arrest.
Zeigler police responded to an altercation in progress on Beaumont Street around 4 o'clock Sunday morning.
The victim told police two suspects were in the home, and a woman and child were possibly barricaded inside.
Zeigler police requested back up from neighboring agencies and one suspect was taken into custody on scene.
Police said they are almost finished with their investigation.
"The call did come out from a particular address, was very familiar with the address, and took it seriously. The investigation portion of this is pretty much wrapped up as we speak. We have all the evidence we need to proceed with the case," said Zeigler Police Chief Ben Burkhamer.
Zeigler police said they have a warrant for aggravated battery out for the second suspect, Seth Murphy.
If you have information about his whereabouts, contact Zeigler Police.
Zeigler police did not have an update to the victim's condition.
The man was airlifted due to lacerations of his back.