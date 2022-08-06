One man dead after car crash on I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- One man is dead after a car crash in Jefferson County.
On August 4 at around 1:25 p.m. on Interstate 57 northbound near Milepost 105, 61-year-old Irving Wright was driving northbound in his Mercedes Benz 300 with 53-year-old Sherice D. Wright in the passenger seat. 40-year-old Michael J. McKimmons was also travelling northbound in his semi-trailer.
Wright swerved on the roadway and drove into the median. He then struck an embankment and hit McKimmon's tractor trailer. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Wright was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. McKimmons refused medical attention.