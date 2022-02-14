One local animal control facility is running out of space

(WSIL) -- Franklin County Animal Control says they don't have ANY more room for new pets.
The facility made Facebook post showing just how dire things are.
"We've had a lot of dogs brought in.
That's the issue facing the staff at Franklin County Animal Control.
"This winter, it hasn't slowed down at all. It's been pretty crazy. It's hard with the overpopulation, but we do the best we can."
That's why Bobbi Overturf and the staff at the facility are reaching out looking for homes for the animals.
"We've got 27 dogs and 21 cats right now."
The county also has a large number of bigger dogs that Overturf says can be challenging when it comes to adopting.
"Black dogs, I don't know why are horrible to rehome and it seems all we get are a big black dog. The bigger ones are, but some people love them."
Helping out is the Friends of Franklin County Animal Control. The group of four women volunteer their time to do what they can to help.
"They're very busy. It's a small group here. It's all of Franklin County, and it's a lot to cover. We help take some of that stress and some of those problems they may have that's really what our goal is"
In addition to finding homes to strays and abandoned animals Overturf is also looking for the owner of two dogs found on Mine 21 road in Sesser one who is recovering from a fractured pelvis.
"We've posted them out and haven't had anyone call on them. They're nice healthy dogs. We know they have to belong to somebody."
The goal for everyone is to find a forever home for each animal
I know it's hard with the overpopulation but we try the best we can.
Animal Control is also planning an open house on Feburary 19th.
They say "If you or someone you know is looking for a pet stop by!"
In order to adopt from the shelter, you must complete an application and pay a 50 dollar adoption fee.