Interstate 57 reopens after crash near West Frankfort

UPDATE: 7:45 am
Interstate 57 has fully reopened.
UPDATE 6 AM:
One lane has reopened on Southbound Interstate 57 after after an early morning Semi-rollover north of West Frankfort.
Despite the lane reopening, traffic continues to be diverted at Benton Exit 71 and re-routed to Route 37.
ORIGINAL:
(WSIL) -- Crews are on scene of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 57 near West Frankfort.
Officials tell News 3 a semi overturned near mile marker 66/67. We have learned the semi driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic is being diverted at the Benton exit and rerouted to Illinois Rt. 37.
The interstate is expected to be closed for an extended period.
