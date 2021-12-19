One killed after boat capsizes in Belle Rive

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- One person is killed after a boat capsizes in rural Belle Rive.
Around noon on Sunday, Jefferson Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of boat with two individuals on it that had capsized, one individual had not resurfaced.
The fire district activated its MABAS Division 47 water rescue resource card bringing in multiple water rescue resources. Once crews arrive on scene, it was determined that one individual was out of the water, and one was still in the water and had not surfaced.
Officials say the location of the pond was very secluded and was “brushed in” and only accessible by foot. Personnel started working at the last point of known location to relay to water rescue crews.
The Benton Fire Department dive team arrived to help, and two rescue divers were put in the water to attempt to locate the missing individual.
Divers were in the water for about 45 minutes until boats arrived, at this point the rescue turned to a recovery mission.
As additional resources arrived to the scene, a total of three boats were deployed with sonar and additional divers took part in the search efforts.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was also on scene with a remote controlled sonar scanner.
Multiple water craft were able to find a target location, divers re-entered the water and confirmed the missing individual's body was located. Dive crews were able to recover the person and remove them from the water.
The department says it's saddened by the outcome, but are glad to make the recovery and help bring some closure for the family.
Listed below are the responding agencies who helped with the call.
- Jefferson County 911 Dispatch
- Benton Fire Department
- Fairfield City Fire Department
- Fairfield Rural Fire Department
- Wayne City Fire Department
- Mt. Vernon Fire Department
- Waltonville Fire Protection District
- Franklin County Emergency Management Agency
- Air Evac
- Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office
- Mt. Vernon Police Department
- IDNR
- Litton Ambulance
- United Medical Response
- Red Cross
- Moores Prairie Road Commissioner
- Jefferson County Coroner’s Office￼
- And a private citizens that volunteered their boat