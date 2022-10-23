 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue through Monday...

With no rain in the forecast until Monday night, moderate to
severe drought conditions will continue. Although minimum relative
humidity values will primarily remain above 30 percent, gusty
south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the
region today. Wind speeds will be a little lower on Monday, but
with the extreme drought conditions, fire danger will remain a
concern.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

One hurt after crash in Williamson County

  Updated
  • 0
Car crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- At least one person was hurt after a crash in Williamson County early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:33 a.m. near Herrin Road and Pumpkin Patch Road, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Offfice.

Investigators responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a semi tractor trailer. Those details have not been confirmed by the sheriff's office.

An air evac helicopter was called to the scene and flew one person to a hospital. The victim's condition is unclear.

The crash closed down parts of the road and reopened around 3:30 a.m. The sheriff's office received assistance from Illinois State Police.

News 3 will provide more details on the investigation as they become available.

