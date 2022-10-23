One hurt after crash in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- At least one person was hurt after a crash in Williamson County early Sunday morning.
It happened around 12:33 a.m. near Herrin Road and Pumpkin Patch Road, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Offfice.
Investigators responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a semi tractor trailer. Those details have not been confirmed by the sheriff's office.
An air evac helicopter was called to the scene and flew one person to a hospital. The victim's condition is unclear.
The crash closed down parts of the road and reopened around 3:30 a.m. The sheriff's office received assistance from Illinois State Police.
News 3 will provide more details on the investigation as they become available.