One dead and another injured in house fire

(WSIL) -- One person is dead and another injured in an early morning house fire in Mt. Vernon.
Jefferson County Fire Protection District along with Woodlawn Fire responded to a home at the intersection of 17th Street and Jones around 4:39 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25.
Upon arrival, crews found a person in the front yard, and they were taken to the hospital. First Responders learned a second person was in the home but were not able to rescue them.
Officials aren't releasing the names of those involved but have said the home is a total loss. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
